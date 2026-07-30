Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

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Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Blaize from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Blaize in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blaize in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Blaize in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Blaize in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Blaize Stock Down 11.4%

NASDAQ:BZAI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.08. Blaize has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Blaize had a negative return on equity of 551.04% and a negative net margin of 202.65%.The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blaize will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blaize

In other news, Director Anthony Cannestra sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,500. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Harminder Sehmi sold 40,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $55,634.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,889.01. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,827 shares of company stock worth $453,542. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Blaize in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blaize in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blaize during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blaize Company Profile

Blaize NASDAQ: BZAI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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