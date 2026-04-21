Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

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Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZAI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Blaize in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Blaize from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Blaize from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blaize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Blaize in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Blaize Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of BZAI stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $284.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Blaize has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dinakar Munagala sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 551,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,611.88. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Cannestra sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blaize

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blaize by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blaize

Blaize NASDAQ: BZAI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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