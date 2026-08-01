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Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Blink Charging logo with Industrials background
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Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Report on BLNK

Blink Charging Stock Performance

BLNK opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 83.40% and a negative net margin of 73.75%.The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd now owns 66,000 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,644 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company's stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering a nationwide network of charging stations and related software services. The company designs, develops and markets Level 2 AC and DC fast charging equipment, as well as a cloud-based management platform that enables real-time monitoring, analytics and payment processing. Its integrated approach addresses the needs of commercial, residential and fleet customers looking to deploy EV infrastructure.

Blink's product portfolio includes a suite of charging stations suitable for parking garages, retail locations, hospitality venues and multiunit dwellings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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