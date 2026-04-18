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Blockchain Stocks To Research - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names three blockchain stocks to watch: Core Scientific (CORZ), Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR), and Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR).
  • Company focuses: Core Scientific provides North American digital-asset mining and hosting services; Figure builds blockchain-based capital-markets infrastructure for lending, trading and digital assets; Bitdeer offers cloud/hash-rate sharing and mining-machine hosting while mining for its own account.
  • Why and risk note: These stocks had the highest dollar trading volume among blockchain equities recently, but they carry heightened regulatory, technological, and price-volatility risks tied to blockchain exposure.
  • Interested in Core Scientific? Here are five stocks we like better.

Core Scientific, Figure Technology Solutions, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Blockchain stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose business models or revenue are directly tied to blockchain technology — for example, firms that develop blockchain platforms, provide related software or infrastructure, manufacture mining hardware, or hold cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets. Investors use the label broadly to identify equities that offer exposure to the growth (and risks) of blockchain adoption, including heightened regulatory, technological, and price-volatility risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Core Scientific Right Now?

Before you consider Core Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Core Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
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