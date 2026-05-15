Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.4762.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 521,321 shares of company stock valued at $96,830,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $303.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,073.07 and a beta of 3.82. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $310.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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