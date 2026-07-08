Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Time to Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $235.34 and last traded at $254.0990. 19,063,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 11,729,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.57.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $238.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,080.96 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.22 and a 200 day moving average of $194.93.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 34,041 shares of the company's stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3,398.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,877 shares of the company's stock worth $72,611,000 after purchasing an additional 233,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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