Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 7.4% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $300.31 and last traded at $320.40. 11,328,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 11,134,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.4%

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,406.72 and a beta of 3.74. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $266.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.40.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,760.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775,451. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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