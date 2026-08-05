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Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Bloomin' Brands logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Bloomin’ Brands shares surged to a new 52-week high after the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.39, beating the $0.29 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.02 billion and rose 1.3% year over year.
  • The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$1.00, but expects a third-quarter loss of $0.27–$0.22 per share.
  • Despite recent institutional buying and raised price targets from several analysts, Wall Street remains cautious: the stock has an average “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $8.53.
  • Interested in Bloomin' Brands? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $12.0950, with a volume of 279501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.270--0.220 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.53.

View Our Latest Report on Bloomin' Brands

Institutional Trading of Bloomin' Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 690,137 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 414,146 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin' Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bloomin' Brands by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,908,998 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,001 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin' Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Bloomin' Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

See Also

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