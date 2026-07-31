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Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Up 0.3% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Blue Ridge Bankshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Blue Ridge Bankshares shares rose 0.3% to $3.51 in mid-day trading, with volume down 29% from the average session. The stock remains below its 200-day moving average of $3.76 but above its 50-day average of $3.41.
  • The company has a market capitalization of approximately $315.6 million, a negative P/E ratio of -5.48, and moderate leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 50.48%, with several hedge funds increasing their positions, including BNP Paribas Financial Markets, which boosted its holdings by more than 436%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS - Get Free Report)'s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 217,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 306,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $315.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,659 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 436.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,434 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Fort Valley, Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Ridge Bank, it offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. The company emphasizes a relationship-driven approach, leveraging local knowledge to deliver customized financial solutions.

Its product lineup includes deposit offerings such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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