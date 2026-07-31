Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Up 0.3% - Still a Buy?

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS - Get Free Report)'s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 217,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 306,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

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Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $315.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,659 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 436.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,434 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Fort Valley, Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Ridge Bank, it offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. The company emphasizes a relationship-driven approach, leveraging local knowledge to deliver customized financial solutions.

Its product lineup includes deposit offerings such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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