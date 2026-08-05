Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Up 9.7% Following Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
BlueLinx logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BlueLinx shares jumped 9.7% after the company reported quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, substantially exceeding the $0.30 analyst consensus, while revenue of $814.08 million also surpassed estimates.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with ratings spanning Buy, Hold and Sell; the overall consensus is Hold with a $70 price target, roughly matching the stock’s post-rally trading level.
  • Institutional investors own approximately 90.83% of BlueLinx’s stock, while the company maintains solid liquidity with current and quick ratios of 3.90 and 2.51, respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BlueLinx.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $71.63 and last traded at $70.73. Approximately 50,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 122,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $814.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.72 million. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.00.

  • Blackstone NYSE: BX Stock a Buy After an Impressive Q3

Get Our Latest Research Report on BXC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 114.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5,468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the construction company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company's stock.

BlueLinx Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.02 and a beta of 1.44.

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Corporation is a leading distributor of building products in the United States, serving professional builders, contractors and industrial customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes lumber, engineered wood products, plywood, oriented strand board, siding, railing, millwork and specialty construction materials. Through its nationwide network of distribution centers, BlueLinx provides inventory management, delivery and supply-chain solutions designed to help customers streamline operations and reduce carrying costs.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific's distribution business, BlueLinx has developed a broad product line that spans both residential and commercial construction markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in BlueLinx Right Now?

Before you consider BlueLinx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlueLinx wasn't on the list.

While BlueLinx currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines