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B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
B&M European Value Retail logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • B&M European Value Retail shares rose above their 50-day moving average, reaching GBX 227 before closing at GBX 222.60 on heavy trading volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: four analysts rate the stock Buy, three Hold and one Sell, resulting in a consensus Hold rating and a GBX 206.25 price target.
  • Insiders recently bought shares, including purchases by Peter Pritchard and Tjeerd Jegen; insiders collectively own 22.81% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.14 and traded as high as GBX 227. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 222.60, with a volume of 478,029,781 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BME. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 180 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 215 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 206.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.79.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of GBX 577.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard acquired 53,016 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 per share, with a total value of £101,790.72. Also, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 per share, with a total value of £99,297. 22.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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