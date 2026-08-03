BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.86.

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Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $78.98 on Monday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Corteva's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,713,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,679,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $2,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,075 shares of the company's stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,312,515 shares of the company's stock worth $155,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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