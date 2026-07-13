BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Price

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company's current price.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of StepStone Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.12.

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StepStone Group Price Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $305.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. StepStone Group's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 120,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 433,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,128,499.30. This trade represents a 38.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 100,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 102,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,971,294. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 16.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,723,073 shares of the company's stock worth $373,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,229,000 after buying an additional 728,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StepStone Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,102,666 shares of the company's stock worth $327,439,000 after buying an additional 724,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 320.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,841 shares of the company's stock worth $48,972,000 after buying an additional 571,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,456,150 shares of the company's stock worth $285,951,000 after buying an additional 561,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company's stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm that provides specialized investment solutions across private equity, private credit and real assets. The firm offers customized portfolios, secondary interests, direct co-investments and tailored advisory services to institutional investors worldwide. StepStone's integrated research and data analytics platform supports its investment teams in sourcing opportunities and monitoring portfolio companies.

Founded in 2007 as an independent private markets specialist, the company has grown its presence through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.

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