BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the software maker's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised shares of Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Arete Research set a $104.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.35.

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Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $153.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $170.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the software maker's stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 64,550 shares of the software maker's stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results surpassed estimates. Fortinet reported $2.05 billion in revenue, up 26% year over year and above the $1.89 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.90 versus expectations of $0.75, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.82 from $0.57 a year earlier. Fortinet Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Fortinet reported $2.05 billion in revenue, up 26% year over year and above the $1.89 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.90 versus expectations of $0.75, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.82 from $0.57 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum accelerated. Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and the company generated $1.04 billion in operating cash flow and $966 million in free cash flow. Management cited strong enterprise demand amid rising cybersecurity threats. Fortinet lifts annual revenue forecast on strong cybersecurity demand

Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and the company generated $1.04 billion in operating cash flow and $966 million in free cash flow. Management cited strong enterprise demand amid rising cybersecurity threats. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet raised its 2026 outlook. Full-year revenue guidance increased to $8.02 billion-$8.18 billion, compared with the prior outlook of approximately $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion as reported in the company’s updated guidance, and the company projected adjusted EPS of $3.41-$3.47 versus the $3.08 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.10 billion and EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.87 also exceeded consensus estimates. Fortinet Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Full-year revenue guidance increased to $8.02 billion-$8.18 billion, compared with the prior outlook of approximately $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion as reported in the company’s updated guidance, and the company projected adjusted EPS of $3.41-$3.47 versus the $3.08 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.10 billion and EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.87 also exceeded consensus estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Fortinet also expanded its FortiGate G Series with the 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost, supporting its strategy of combining networking, firewall and cloud-delivered security services. Fortinet Expands FortiGate G Series

Fortinet also expanded its FortiGate G Series with the 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost, supporting its strategy of combining networking, firewall and cloud-delivered security services. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk after the strong rally: Fortinet trades at a high earnings multiple, and Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating. In addition, reported insider activity showed executives selling shares without recorded purchases in the past six months, which may temper bullish sentiment.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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