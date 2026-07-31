BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotia upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TD upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a "sector outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$67.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$1.97 on Friday, reaching C$68.59. 1,154,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,659. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$48.74 and a one year high of C$72.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.85.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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