Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Pembina Pipeline logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline’s price target to C$72 from C$68 while maintaining a “market perform” rating, implying about 5% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average target price of C$67.60; TD, National Bank Financial and Barclays also recently increased their targets.
  • Pembina shares fell 2.8% to C$68.59 in Friday trading. The company most recently reported quarterly revenue of C$2.11 billion and earnings of C$0.81 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotia upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TD upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a "sector outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$1.97 on Friday, reaching C$68.59. 1,154,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,659. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$48.74 and a one year high of C$72.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.85.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pembina Pipeline Right Now?

Before you consider Pembina Pipeline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pembina Pipeline wasn't on the list.

While Pembina Pipeline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Washington just wired $3 billion to a gold mine
Washington just wired $3 billion to a gold mine
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines