BMO Capital Markets Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$17.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock's previous close.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$19.75.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.57. 1,472,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,246. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.39. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$563.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 44.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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