BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $55.78.

Get Whirlpool alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:WHR opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $108.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Whirlpool's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Whirlpool, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whirlpool wasn't on the list.

While Whirlpool currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here