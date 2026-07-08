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BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Exane cut PepsiCo’s price target from $195 to $183, while keeping an outperform rating on the stock. The new target still implies roughly 26.6% upside from the previous close.
  • PepsiCo shares were trading around $144.52, down 0.3% on the day. The stock remains below its recent moving averages and sits well off its 12-month high of $171.48.
  • Analysts remain mixed on PepsiCo, with the overall consensus at Hold and an average price target of $164.40. The company is also approaching its next earnings report, which could influence sentiment further.
  • Interested in PepsiCo? Here are five stocks we like better.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $195.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $142.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.40.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%

PEP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $132.96 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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