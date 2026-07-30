BNP Paribas Exane Issues Positive Forecast for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the coffee company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective points to a potential downside of 13.71% from the stock's current price.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.04.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.61. 15,244,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,975. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $679,033. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,650,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,637,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 483.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,182,890 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $325,260,000 after buying an additional 2,637,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS was $0.85 , well above the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue of $9.32 billion also exceeded estimates of approximately $9.17 billion. Starbucks beats quarterly sales estimates

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS was , well above the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue of $9.32 billion also exceeded estimates of approximately $9.17 billion. Positive Sentiment: Global comparable-store sales rose 7.9% , exceeding the 5.7% expected by analysts, with comparable transactions up 4.2%. North American revenue increased 7% to $7.4 billion, suggesting that faster service, more welcoming cafes, new products and expanded food offerings are attracting customers despite cautious consumer spending. Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Global comparable-store sales rose , exceeding the 5.7% expected by analysts, with comparable transactions up 4.2%. North American revenue increased 7% to $7.4 billion, suggesting that faster service, more welcoming cafes, new products and expanded food offerings are attracting customers despite cautious consumer spending. Positive Sentiment: Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 from $2.25-$2.45 and expects full-year global comparable-sales growth of 6%. The roughly 10% guidance increase reinforced expectations that the turnaround is gaining traction. Starbucks Just Raised Full-Year Profit Guidance

Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to from $2.25-$2.45 and expects full-year global comparable-sales growth of 6%. The roughly 10% guidance increase reinforced expectations that the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts lifted their targets following the report. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 with an Overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $115. TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating and $120 target.

Several analysts lifted their targets following the report. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 with an Overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $115. TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating and $120 target. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains mixed: DA Davidson, UBS and Citi maintained neutral ratings despite raising their targets to $110-$112, while Wolfe Research kept a Hold rating, citing a full valuation and sales gains driven partly by operational improvements.

Analyst opinion remains mixed: DA Davidson, UBS and Citi maintained neutral ratings despite raising their targets to $110-$112, while Wolfe Research kept a Hold rating, citing a full valuation and sales gains driven partly by operational improvements. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 1.4% year over year, partly reflecting the restructuring of Starbucks’ China operations into a licensed joint venture. At a high valuation, investors may also be vulnerable to disappointment if traffic growth or margin expansion slows.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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