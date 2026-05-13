BNP Paribas Exane Issues Positive Forecast for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Price

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $365.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.87% from the company's previous close.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.09.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 350,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Zebra Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,613,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $549,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $323,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Zebra Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zebra Technologies beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which usually supports the stock by signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum.

Zebra Technologies beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which usually supports the stock by signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised both full-year and second-quarter earnings guidance above analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in future profitability.

The company raised both full-year and second-quarter earnings guidance above analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $345 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels.

Needham reaffirmed its rating and set a $345 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management also lifted sales forecasts, reflecting improving demand tied to automation and supply-chain technology adoption.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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