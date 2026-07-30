BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to "Strong Sell"

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.95.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.5% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,052,822 shares of the company's stock worth $339,592,000 after acquiring an additional 299,986 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,658 shares of the company's stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 60,652 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,136.0% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 249,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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