Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 1.6% - Should You Buy?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.27 and last traded at $240.5830. 7,236,862 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,111,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.87.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $217.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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