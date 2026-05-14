Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 4.7% - Time to Sell?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $227.50 and last traded at $229.37. 17,621,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 7,238,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.60.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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