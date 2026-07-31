Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$375.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$350.00 to C$375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company's previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$295.00 to C$305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$349.00 to C$379.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$332.00 to C$383.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$324.00 to C$364.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$292.00 to C$306.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$307.83.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B traded up C$15.87 during trading on Friday, hitting C$345.88. The stock had a trading volume of 240,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$324.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$280.90. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$147.61 and a twelve month high of C$377.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

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