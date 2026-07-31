Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$379.00 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$349.00 to C$379.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock's previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$300.00 to C$320.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$332.00 to C$383.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$253.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$292.00 to C$306.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$324.00 to C$364.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$307.83.

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Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$15.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$345.88. The stock had a trading volume of 240,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$324.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$280.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$147.61 and a 12 month high of C$377.77.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

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