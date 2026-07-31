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Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$379.00 at National Bank Financial

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Bombardier, Inc. Class B logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised Bombardier’s price target to C$379 from C$349 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying 9.58% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: five analysts rate the stock Buy, four Hold, and one Sell, producing a consensus “Hold” rating and average target of C$307.83.
  • Bombardier shares rose C$15.87 to C$345.88, near their 12-month high of C$377.77, with the stock trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$349.00 to C$379.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock's previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$300.00 to C$320.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$332.00 to C$383.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$253.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$292.00 to C$306.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$324.00 to C$364.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$307.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$15.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$345.88. The stock had a trading volume of 240,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$324.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$280.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$147.61 and a 12 month high of C$377.77.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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