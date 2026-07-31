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Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$406.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Bombardier, Inc. Class B logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier’s price target to C$406 from C$383 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying 17.38% upside from the prior close.
  • Several other analysts also increased their targets and ratings, although the broader consensus remains “Hold” with an average target price of C$307.83.
  • Bombardier shares gained 4.8% to C$345.88, near their 52-week high of C$377.77, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately C$34.12 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$383.00 to C$406.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$295.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$350.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$288.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$324.00 to C$364.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$349.00 to C$379.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$307.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 4.8%

BBD.B stock traded up C$15.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$345.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 240,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,861. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$147.61 and a 52 week high of C$377.77. The stock has a market cap of C$34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$324.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$280.90.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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