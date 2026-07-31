Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$406.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$383.00 to C$406.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$295.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$350.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$288.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$324.00 to C$364.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$349.00 to C$379.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$307.83.

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Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 4.8%

BBD.B stock traded up C$15.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$345.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 240,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,861. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$147.61 and a 52 week high of C$377.77. The stock has a market cap of C$34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$324.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$280.90.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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