Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Booking had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $55.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Booking's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded guidance: room nights rose 5%, gross bookings increased 9%, revenue grew 8%, and adjusted EBITDA reached approximately $2.6 billion, up 9% year over year.

room nights rose 5%, gross bookings increased 9%, revenue grew 8%, and adjusted EBITDA reached approximately $2.6 billion, up 9% year over year. Travel demand remained resilient despite Middle East-related disruption, with healthy domestic and intraregional demand, high-single-digit U.S. room-night growth, and Connected Trip transactions growing at a low-double-digit rate—more than twice overall transaction growth.

Booking increased expected annual run-rate transformation savings from $550 million to approximately $650 million , while generating $3.6 billion in free cash flow and returning $4.1 billion to shareholders, including $3.7 billion in share repurchases.

, while generating $3.6 billion in free cash flow and returning $4.1 billion to shareholders, including $3.7 billion in share repurchases. Management reported early benefits from AI across customer-facing products, software development, and customer service, including double-digit declines in customer-service cost per booking while satisfaction remains high.

The company lowered its full-year gross-bookings outlook primarily because of weaker flight-ticket growth, while third-quarter guidance assumes continued elevated airfares, reduced capacity, and softer long-haul international demand related to the Middle East conflict.

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Booking Trading Up 0.8%

BKNG stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.27. 9,347,086 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,258. Booking has a 52-week low of $150.14 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average is $176.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $309.84 to $298.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Key Booking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Booking reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, above the roughly $2.43–$2.45 consensus, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $7.35 billion, topping the $7.19 billion estimate. Booking Beats Q2 CY2026 Sales Expectations

Booking reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, above the roughly $2.43–$2.45 consensus, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $7.35 billion, topping the $7.19 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Travel demand remained resilient: Management said results beat the high end of guidance across key metrics, supported by solid domestic and regional travel demand. This helped ease earlier concerns about Middle East-related disruption and broader travel weakness. Booking Holdings Reports Higher Revenue on Strong Travel Demand

Management said results beat the high end of guidance across key metrics, supported by solid domestic and regional travel demand. This helped ease earlier concerns about Middle East-related disruption and broader travel weakness. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy emphasizes monetization: Booking is positioning its platform to own the transaction even when generative AI tools handle itinerary recommendations. The company’s inventory, authentication, cancellation, payment and supplier-settlement capabilities remain important competitive advantages. AI Can Plan the Trip but Booking Holdings Wants the Transaction

Booking is positioning its platform to own the transaction even when generative AI tools handle itinerary recommendations. The company’s inventory, authentication, cancellation, payment and supplier-settlement capabilities remain important competitive advantages. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the average brokerage recommendation equivalent to a Buy, although the usefulness of sell-side ratings may be limited because recommendations often skew optimistic. Is It Worth Investing in Booking Holdings Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the average brokerage recommendation equivalent to a Buy, although the usefulness of sell-side ratings may be limited because recommendations often skew optimistic. Negative Sentiment: Q3 revenue guidance fell short: Booking forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $9.4 billion to $9.5 billion, below the $9.7 billion analyst consensus. Continued pressure on long-haul international travel and lingering geopolitical risks could temper the earnings reaction and limit upside.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,536. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 425,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,625 shares of company stock worth $11,445,375 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 121 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Booking by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 91 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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