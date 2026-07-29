Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $572.0 million-$582.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.9 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 8.800-9.230 EPS.

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Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,180,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,891. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.76.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.60. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $593.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $583.15 million. Boot Barn has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.800-9.230 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.550-1.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boot Barn from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $221,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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