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Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Boot Barn logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Boot Barn issued below-consensus Q2 FY2027 guidance, forecasting EPS of $1.55–$1.65 versus the $1.69 analyst estimate and revenue of $572 million–$582 million versus $593.9 million expected.
  • The company maintained FY2027 EPS guidance of $8.80–$9.23, while its latest quarter exceeded expectations with $2.29 EPS and $593.51 million in revenue.
  • Shares fell $7.59 to $151.03 following the guidance update, despite analysts maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $226.92.
  • Interested in Boot Barn? Here are five stocks we like better.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $572.0 million-$582.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.9 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 8.800-9.230 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,180,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,891. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.76.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.60. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $593.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $583.15 million. Boot Barn has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.800-9.230 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.550-1.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boot Barn from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $221,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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