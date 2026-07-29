Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.800-9.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q2 2027 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS.

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Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT traded down $7.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,180,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,891. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.76.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.60. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm had revenue of $593.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.15 million. Boot Barn has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.800-9.230 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.550-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boot Barn from $224.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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