BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

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BorgWarner Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,972. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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