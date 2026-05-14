BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $75.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.64.

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BorgWarner Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE BWA traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,635,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,666,587.96. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $221,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 68,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,352,857.34. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 111,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,710 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 400.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 143,841 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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