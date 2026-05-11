Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.26 and last traded at $53.3350, with a volume of 643182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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