Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bowhead Specialty from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steelhead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dockside LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.11.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.69 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Bowhead Specialty News

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About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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