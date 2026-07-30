Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWMN. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Bowman Consulting Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $41,008.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,887.62. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,128 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,369 shares of the company's stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BWMN stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 3,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $461.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.49 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. NASDAQ: BWMN is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

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