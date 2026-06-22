Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.3333.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get BOX alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. BOX has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $159,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 115,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,933,619.44. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 17,034 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $412,904.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 113,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,751,846. This trade represents a 13.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,302 shares of company stock worth $3,208,520 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BOX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BOX wasn't on the list.

While BOX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here