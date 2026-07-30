Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BGSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Boyd Group Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from $200.00 to $157.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

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Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

NYSE BGSI opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $100.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 166.76 and a beta of 0.76. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $183.10.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Group Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Boyd Group Services in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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