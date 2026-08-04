BP (NYSE:BP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.35, FiscalAI reports. BP had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $69.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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BP Stock Performance

BP stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 5,116,224 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,369,172. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.15. BP has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $48.27.

Institutional Trading of BP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of BP by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting BP

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major earnings beat: BP reported second-quarter underlying replacement-cost profit of approximately $5.73 billion , more than double the year-earlier result and above analyst expectations. Reported EPS was $2.22 versus the $1.87 consensus, while revenue reached $69.11 billion, up 106.1% year over year. BP's second-quarter profit more than doubles from a year ago

BP reported second-quarter underlying replacement-cost profit of approximately , more than double the year-earlier result and above analyst expectations. Reported EPS was $2.22 versus the $1.87 consensus, while revenue reached $69.11 billion, up 106.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating drivers: Higher oil and gas prices, stronger refining margins, improved hydrocarbon realizations and robust trading returns—helped by Middle East market volatility—lifted earnings and cash flow. Analysts described BP’s turnaround as potentially ahead of schedule, creating an opportunity to accelerate debt reduction. BP Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Refining Margins & Pricing

Higher oil and gas prices, stronger refining margins, improved hydrocarbon realizations and robust trading returns—helped by Middle East market volatility—lifted earnings and cash flow. Analysts described BP’s turnaround as potentially ahead of schedule, creating an opportunity to accelerate debt reduction. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and restructuring: BP raised its dividend rate, while the completed sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery is expected to reduce underlying operating expenses by about $1 billion and strengthen the balance sheet. BP Raises Dividend Rate

BP raised its dividend rate, while the completed sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery is expected to reduce underlying operating expenses by about $1 billion and strengthen the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio shift continues: BP plans to sell Archaea Energy as it retreats from biogas and is pursuing changes to its North Sea portfolio. These moves could simplify operations and focus capital on higher-return oil and gas assets, but they also signal a substantial change in the company’s long-term strategy. BP to sell Archaea Energy as it withdraws from biogas

BP plans to sell Archaea Energy as it retreats from biogas and is pursuing changes to its North Sea portfolio. These moves could simplify operations and focus capital on higher-return oil and gas assets, but they also signal a substantial change in the company’s long-term strategy. Negative Sentiment: Quality and durability concerns: Lower production and increased exploration write-offs partly offset the benefit of higher prices. Investors may also view profits driven by oil-price spikes, refining strength and geopolitical volatility as difficult to repeat.

Lower production and increased exploration write-offs partly offset the benefit of higher prices. Investors may also view profits driven by oil-price spikes, refining strength and geopolitical volatility as difficult to repeat. Negative Sentiment: Political and execution risks: BP faces criticism over elevated energy-company profits, UK pressure related to North Sea operations and uncertainty surrounding its leadership and turnaround. Those risks may be limiting the market’s reaction to the earnings beat. BP may be at high point as Trump slams oil industry profits as too much

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Argus upgraded BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BP

About BP

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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