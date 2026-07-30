Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.69. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.6540, with a volume of 28,428 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain acquired 14,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $51,910.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 655,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,014.60. This represents a 2.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,010. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 604.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company's stock.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas is a Brazil-based agribusiness company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of agricultural land in key farming regions across the country. The company’s core activities include identifying undervalued or underutilized rural properties, implementing infrastructure improvements and modern farming practices, and either operating the land directly or selling it to third parties. Brasilagro’s land bank spans several states in Brazil, with holdings in Maranhão, Bahia, Tocantins, Goiás and Mato Grosso, among others.

In its agricultural operations, Brasilagro cultivates a variety of crops such as soybeans, corn and cotton, leveraging advances in crop genetics, irrigation and soil management to enhance productivity and sustainability.

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