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BRC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BRCC)

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
BRC logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BRCC options activity surged: Investors purchased 19,255 call options, roughly 3,169% above the typical daily volume of 589 calls.
  • The stock slipped 1.4% to $1.03 despite quarterly revenue of $109.23 million exceeding estimates and adjusted EPS meeting or beating expectations by $0.01.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $2.25 average price target, although insider Evan Hafer recently sold 2 million shares for approximately $2.98 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,255 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,169% compared to the typical daily volume of 589 call options.

BRC Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE BRCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,742,144 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRC has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $258.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.95 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRCC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BRC from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

Insider Activity at BRC

In related news, insider Evan Hafer sold 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $2,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth $16,206,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the third quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRC by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BRC by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,439 shares of the company's stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 792,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company's stock.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

Black Rifle Coffee Company, Inc is a veteran-owned specialty coffee roaster and retailer that offers a range of coffee products, merchandise and subscription services. The company sources, roasts and distributes its own blends and single-origin coffees, as well as ready-to-drink beverages and branded apparel. Its product lineup includes whole-bean and ground coffees, cold brew concentrates, K-cup pods and limited-edition small-batch offerings designed to appeal to active lifestyle and patriotic consumers.

Founded in 2014 by U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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