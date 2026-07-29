Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Director Praniti Lakhwara Sells 2,802 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) Director Praniti Lakhwara sold 2,802 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $297,348.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,082.96. This represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE:BFH traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 723,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $110.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.81. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Bread Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 22,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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