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Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Breedon Group logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Breedon Group has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating: five of six analysts recommend buying the stock, with one hold rating and an average 12-month price target of GBX 448.33 versus a recent price of GBX 329.80.
  • First-half revenue growth in the United States and Ireland offset weaker Great Britain demand. Management maintained its full-year outlook and increased the dividend, though continued UK softness remains a key risk.
  • Insider buying provided a positive signal: insiders purchased 16,411 shares worth approximately £4.94 million over the past three months, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.40, a 4.89% net margin and 7.14% return on equity.
  • Interested in Breedon Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 448.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 475 target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 465 price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 340 to GBX 310 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Breedon Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Breedon Group

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 per share, with a total value of £33,925.71. Insiders have bought a total of 16,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,100 in the last three months. 23.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Breedon Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Breedon Group this week:

Breedon Group Stock Performance

LON BREE traded up GBX 13.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 329.80. 1,472,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,251. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 271.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.69.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 9.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current year.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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