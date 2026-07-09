Brian Carolan Sells 46,002 Shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Carolan sold 46,002 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $709,350.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,707,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,333,381.64. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Brian Carolan sold 32,468 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $528,903.72.

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SailPoint Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SailPoint stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 5,858,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. SailPoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. SailPoint's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $18.00 target price on SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SailPoint

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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