Bridger Aerospace Group (BAER) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $37.0430 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.32). Bridger Aerospace Group had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. On average, analysts expect Bridger Aerospace Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

BAER opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BAER shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bridger Aerospace Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bridger Aerospace Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Bridger Aerospace Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Bridger Aerospace Group

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group, Inc operates as an aerial services company specializing in wildfire management and aviation support. The company's core business activities include aerial wildfire suppression, providing rapid-response water and fire-retardant drops from fixed-wing air tankers. In addition to firefighting, Bridger Aerospace offers aviation services such as cloud seeding for weather modification, aerial inspection and mapping, environmental monitoring, and logistics support for remote sites.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Heber City, Utah, Bridger Aerospace Group deploys a fleet of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft under contract to federal, state and local government agencies as well as commercial customers.

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