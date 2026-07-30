Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to announce earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $2.1781 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,890 shares of the company's stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 160,272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

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