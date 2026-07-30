BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRSP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRSP

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2,405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,441 shares of the company's stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 567,834 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 3,054,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 534,552 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,856,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,996,000 after buying an additional 348,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,261 shares of the company's stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company's stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 231,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,191. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $665.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.31 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. BrightSpire Capital's dividend payout ratio is -237.04%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital Inc NYSE: BRSP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial real estate debt. The company primarily originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments secured by office, retail, industrial, multifamily and hospitality assets across the United States. By focusing on income-producing credit instruments, BrightSpire seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders through regular dividend distributions.

BrightSpire’s investment strategy spans the capital structure of commercial real estate, with an emphasis on senior mortgages that offer more stable cash flows and downside protection.

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