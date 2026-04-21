BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut BrightSpire Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 328,809 shares of the company's stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 206,610 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $779.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital Inc NYSE: BRSP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial real estate debt. The company primarily originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments secured by office, retail, industrial, multifamily and hospitality assets across the United States. By focusing on income-producing credit instruments, BrightSpire seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders through regular dividend distributions.

BrightSpire’s investment strategy spans the capital structure of commercial real estate, with an emphasis on senior mortgages that offer more stable cash flows and downside protection.

Further Reading

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