BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.27%.BrightSpring Health Services's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from BrightSpring Health Services' conference call:

BrightSpring reported a strong second quarter, with revenue of $3.9 billion , up 23% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA of $206 million, up 44%, while EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points to 5.3%.

BrightSpring reported a strong second quarter, with revenue of , up 23% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA of $206 million, up 44%, while EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points to 5.3%. Specialty and infusion pharmacy revenue increased 30%, supported by 31% script growth and continued momentum in limited-distribution drugs; the company added two ultranarrow-network drugs, bringing its LDD portfolio to 155.

Specialty and infusion pharmacy revenue increased 30%, supported by 31% script growth and continued momentum in limited-distribution drugs; the company added two ultranarrow-network drugs, bringing its LDD portfolio to 155. Provider Services grew 30%, led by home health revenue growth of 51% and contributions from the Amedisys and LHC branches. BrightSpring raised its expected 2026 EBITDA contribution from those acquired assets to approximately $35 million.

Provider Services grew 30%, led by home health revenue growth of 51% and contributions from the Amedisys and LHC branches. BrightSpring raised its expected 2026 EBITDA contribution from those acquired assets to approximately $35 million. The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to reduce 2026 home and community pharmacy revenue by approximately $200 million , including about $45 million in each remaining quarter; management estimates the 2027 impact will be roughly half as large.

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to reduce 2026 home and community pharmacy revenue by approximately , including about $45 million in each remaining quarter; management estimates the 2027 impact will be roughly half as large. BrightSpring reduced leverage to 2.15x, repaid approximately $300 million of term debt, refinanced at a 50-basis-point lower spread, and received credit-rating upgrades. Management now expects about $600 million of 2026 operating cash flow and year-end leverage below 2x before acquisitions, supporting additional M&A flexibility.

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BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG traded down $13.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,248,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,156. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $7,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,194,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,177,051.25. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $2,056,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,945. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company's stock worth $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,033,149 shares of the company's stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 855.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,076,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,595,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,107 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,782,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BrightSpring Health Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: BrightSpring reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share , above analyst estimates of $0.40 and up from $0.22 a year earlier. Revenue rose 23% year over year to $3.87 billion , exceeding the $3.66 billion consensus estimate. BrightSpring Health Services Q2 earnings report

BrightSpring reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above analyst estimates of $0.40 and up from $0.22 a year earlier. Revenue rose 23% year over year to , exceeding the $3.66 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $15.1 billion-$15.4 billion , with the low end roughly in line with consensus and the upper end above expectations. Management also projected adjusted EBITDA of $820 million-$845 million and is targeting leverage below 2x, which could support debt reduction and financial flexibility. BrightSpring Q2 2026 results and guidance

The company increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to , with the low end roughly in line with consensus and the upper end above expectations. Management also projected adjusted EBITDA of and is targeting leverage below 2x, which could support debt reduction and financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and analyst coverage emphasized that both revenue and profit surpassed expectations, but the company did not provide a notable full-year EPS guidance figure in the available reports. BrightSpring Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

The earnings call and analyst coverage emphasized that both revenue and profit surpassed expectations, but the company did not provide a notable full-year EPS guidance figure in the available reports. Negative Sentiment: The revenue outlook appears only modestly ahead of Wall Street expectations, which may have disappointed investors seeking a larger guidance increase. With BTSG trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple after reaching a 52-week high, the strong quarter may have been insufficient to meet elevated expectations, triggering selling despite the earnings and revenue beats.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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