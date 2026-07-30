Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.1380, with a volume of 69367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BRSL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Brightstar Lottery from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brightstar Lottery

Brightstar Lottery Stock Down 1.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Brightstar Lottery had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightstar Lottery will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightstar Lottery Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brightstar Lottery's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightstar Lottery

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter worth $147,133,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,820,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter worth about $29,860,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter worth about $24,887,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter worth about $19,684,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company's stock.

About Brightstar Lottery

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

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