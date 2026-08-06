BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.35.

BV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on BrightView in a report on Wednesday.

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Key Headlines Impacting BrightView

Here are the key news stories impacting BrightView this week:

Positive Sentiment: BrightView maintained modest revenue growth, with fiscal Q3 net service revenue rising 1.3% to $717.6 million. Maintenance Services revenue increased 1.8% to $517.9 million, and land-maintenance revenue rose for a second consecutive quarter. BrightView reports $717.6 million Q3 revenue as net income falls

BrightView maintained modest revenue growth, with fiscal Q3 net service revenue rising 1.3% to $717.6 million. Maintenance Services revenue increased 1.8% to $517.9 million, and land-maintenance revenue rose for a second consecutive quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company provided fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.750 billion to $2.780 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $340 million to $345 million, offering investors an updated outlook for the full year. BrightView reports fiscal 2026 guidance

The company provided fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.750 billion to $2.780 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $340 million to $345 million, offering investors an updated outlook for the full year. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading was mixed: one insider reportedly purchased 5,000 shares, while recent institutional filings showed both sizable additions and reductions. These transactions provide limited near-term direction for the stock. BrightView insider and institutional activity

Insider and institutional trading was mixed: one insider reportedly purchased 5,000 shares, while recent institutional filings showed both sizable additions and reductions. These transactions provide limited near-term direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA fell to $96.1 million from $113.2 million a year earlier, while net income dropped to $6.1 million from $32.3 million. Net margin declined to 0.9%, highlighting significant pressure on profitability despite higher revenue. BrightView reports declining net income

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $96.1 million from $113.2 million a year earlier, while net income dropped to $6.1 million from $32.3 million. Net margin declined to 0.9%, highlighting significant pressure on profitability despite higher revenue. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share missed consensus expectations of roughly $0.28–$0.29, and revenue of $717.6 million came in below the $726.1 million estimate. Earnings also declined from $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. BrightView misses Q3 earnings and revenue estimates

BrightView Price Performance

BV opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a P/E ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. BrightView has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.39.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). BrightView had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BrightView by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,841 shares of the company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 173,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BrightView by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

Further Reading

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