BrightView (NYSE:BV) Trading 0.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.3050. Approximately 485,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 767,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BV. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.52.

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BrightView Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.36 and a beta of 1.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in BrightView by 66.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 225.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP bought a new position in BrightView in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

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